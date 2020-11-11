Trending Report on Enteral Feeding Devices Market Market to 2024 – Growing Steady at 6.7% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 4.1 Billion

The Enteral Feeding Devices Market is projected to reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2024 from USD 2.9 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=354146

Top Key Players Profiled in the Enteral Feeding Devices Market:

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Avanos Medical Inc. (US)

Cardinal Health Inc. (US)

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Cook Medical Inc. (US)

CONMED Corporation (CONMED) (US)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

Danone (France)

Moog Inc. (US)

Vygon (France)

Amsino International (US)

Applied Medical Technology Inc. (US)

On the basis of type, the enteral feeding devices market segmented into enteral feeding tubes, administration sets, enteral syringes, enteral feeding pumps, and consumables. The enteral feeding tubes segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the enteral feeding devices market during the forecast period.

Based on age group, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into adults (18 years and over) and pediatrics (neonates under 1 month, infants between 1 month and 2 years of age, children between 2 and 12 years, and adolescents between 12 and 16 years).The pediatrics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=354146

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Limitations

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Break Down of Primaries

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary