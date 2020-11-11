Trending Report on Endoscopy Equipment Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=162562

The Global Endoscopy Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 35.2 Billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 25.6 Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- Olympus (Japan), KARL STORZ (Germany), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), Ethicon (US), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Hoya Corporation (Japan),Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), Cook Medical (US), and B. Braun (Germany).

Based on application, the market is segmented into laparoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, arthroscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, urology, bronchoscopy, mediastinoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and other applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth from 2019 to 2024. The highest growth rate of the APAC market is attributed to universal healthcare coverage and the presence of a well-developed healthcare system in Japan, large patient population and healthcare infrastructure improvements in China, and rising medical tourism in India.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Design

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.2.1 Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up and Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Growth Forecast

2.3.3 Volume Estimation

2.4 Market Data Validation and Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary