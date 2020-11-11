Trending Report on BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market to Grow at 9.2% CAGR to 2024

The BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2024 from USD 5.3 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2024.

Top Companies Profiled in the BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market:

GE Healthcare (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Carestream Health Inc. (US)

Hologic Inc. (US)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Allengers (India)

CURA Healthcare (India)

Neusoft Corporation (China)

NP JSC Amico (Russia)

SONTU Medical Imaging Equipment Co.Ltd.(China)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

United Imaging Healthcare Co Ltd. (China)

The mammography systems segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic imaging procedures; increasing funding from governments, key players, and private organizations; and increasing awareness among women regarding the benefits of early diagnosis of breast cancer are driving the growth of this market.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Markets Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology Steps

2.2 Secondary and Primary Research Methodology

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Product-Based Market Estimation

2.3.2 Primary Research Validation

2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.5 Research Assumptions and Limitations

2.5.1 Assumptions for the Study

2.5.2 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 BRIC Diagnostic Imaging: Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Share, By Modality and Country, 2019

4.3 BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market, By End User, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.4 Geographic Snapshot of the BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market

5 Market Overview

…and More

