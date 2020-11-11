Trending Report on Anastomosis Device Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2611484

The Global Anastomosis Devices Market is projected to reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 2.1 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Anastomosis Device Market:

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Smith & Nephew (UK)

EndoEvolution LLC (US)

CryoLife Inc. (US)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

CONMED Corporation (US)

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Baxter International Inc. (US)

Péters Surgical (France)

Biosintex (Romania)

Meril Life Sciences (India)

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into gastrointestinal surgeries, cardiovascular and thoracic surgeries, and other applications. The gastrointestinal surgeries segment commanded the largest share of the anastomosis devices market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of gastrointestinal cancer and the extensive usage of anastomosis devices in these surgical procedures.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of hospitals, developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, and the presence of a large patient population are driving the growth of the anastomosis devices market in the Asia Pacific.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

2.4 Market Share Analysis

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary