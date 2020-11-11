Latest News: Neurosurgery Devices Market by Product (Neuromodulation(Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation) Neuroendoscopy), Application (Chronic Pain, Depression, Parkinsons, Ischemia, Transnasal Neuroendoscopy),

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2548774

The Neurosurgery Devices Market is projected to reach USD 13.5 Billion by 2024 from USD 7.3 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Neurosurgery Devices Market:

Braun Melsungen (Germany)

Medtronic (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Nevro Corporation (US)

KARL STORZ (Germany)

Abbott (US)

Ackermann Instrumented (Germany)

Hawk (China)

Machida Endoscope (Japan)

adeor Medical (Germany)

On the basis of product, the neurosurgery devices market is segmented into neuromodulation devices and neuroendoscopy devices. The neuromodulation devices market is further segmented into internal neuromodulation devices and external neuromodulation devices.

On the basis of application, the neurosurgery devices market is segmented into spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, and neuroendoscopy applications. The spinal cord stimulation applications market is further segmented into chronic pain, failed back surgery syndrome, and ischemia. The chronic pain segment accounted for the largest share of the spinal cord stimulation applications market in 2018.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Design

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Research Methodology Steps

2.2.2 Secondary and Primary Research Methodology

2.2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2.2 Secondary Sources

2.2.2.3 Primary Research

2.2.2.4 Primary Sources

2.2.2.5 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.3 Neurosurgery Instruments Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.4 Market Data Estimation and Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Neurosurgery Devices: Market Overview

4.2 Neurosurgery Devices Market for Spinal Cord Stimulation, By Type, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.3 Deep Brain Stimulation Applications Market, By Type, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.4 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

