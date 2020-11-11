Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2565750

The Global Multimodal Imaging Market is projected to reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2024 from USD 2.3 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2024.

Top Companies Profiled in the Multimodal Imaging Market:

GE Healthcare (US)

Siemens Health ineers (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd. (China)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Mediso Medical Imaging Kft (Hungary)

Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd. (China)

Spectrum Dynamics Medical (Switzerland)

Infraredx Inc. (Japan)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)

Heidelberg Engineering (Germany)

Based on technology, the multimodal imaging market is broadly segmented into PET/CT systems, PET/MR systems, SPECT/CT systems, OCT/Fundus Imaging systems, and other multimodal imaging systems (tri-modality systems such as SPECT/CT/PET, PET/CT + MR, and IVUS + NIRS systems, among others). The PET/CT systems segment accounted for the largest share of the multimodal imaging market in 2018.

The multimodal imaging market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the market in 2018.

