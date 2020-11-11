Latest News: Microtome Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 177 million by 2024”

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2495546

The Microtomes Market is expected to reach USD 177 Million by 2024 from USD 129 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Microtome Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Diapath S.P.A.

Sakura Finetek (Japan)

SLEE Medical GmbH (Germany)

MEDITE GmbH (Germany)

Histo-Line Laboratories (Italy)

Amos Scientific (Australia)

RMC Boeckeler, Diapath S.p.A. (Italy)

Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance (China)

“Disease diagnosis is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the microtomes market is segmented into disease diagnosis and medical research. Disease diagnosis accounted for the larger market share in 2018, as compared to other segments. Growth in the geriatric population and the increasing incidences of cancer and other chronic diseases are the factors contributing to the larger market share.

“Hospital laboratories to witness the highest growth in microtomes market, by the end-user, in 2018

Based on end-user, the microtomes market is segmented into clinical laboratories, hospital laboratories, and other end users. The hospital laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 as well as the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2495546

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Market Size Estimation

2.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.3 Key data point from secondary resources

2.4 Key Data point from primary resources

2.5 Key industry insights

2.6 Assumptions for the study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights