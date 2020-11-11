Latest News: Medical Refrigerators Market History, Overview and Future Developments by 2024 Analysis and Forecast

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2493565

The Medical Refrigerators Market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 Billion in 2019 to USD 4.2 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2024.

Top Companies Profiled in the Medical Refrigerators Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Blue Star Limited (India)

Helmer Scientific (US)

Vestfrost Solutions (Denmark)

Felix Storch Inc. (US)

Philipp Kirsch GmbH (Germany)

Haier Biomedical (China)

Follett LLC (US)

PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan)

LEC Medical (United Kingdom)

Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Company Limited (China)

“The blood banks segment is projected to lead the medical refrigerators market, in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period”

Based on end use, the blood banks segment led the medical refrigerators market in 2018, in terms of both value and volume. The growth of this segment can be attributed to an increase in the number of geriatric population and the high demand for safe blood due to the prevalence of transfusion transmissible infections, such as HIV and hepatitis B, across the globe.

“The blood bank refrigerators & plasma freezers type segment is projected to lead the medical refrigerators market, in terms of both value and volume, from 2019 to 2024”

Based on product type, the blood bank refrigerators & plasma freezers segment accounted for the largest share of the medical refrigerators market in 2018. This segment is projected to lead the market, in terms of both value and volume, during the forecast period as well. Blood bank refrigerators are specially designed for safe storage of whole blood, blood components, and reagents at a temperature ranging from 2°C to 6°C.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Stakeholders