Latest News: Laboratory Equipment Services Market Detailed Analysis 2019-2024: Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

The Laboratory Equipment Services Market is projected to reach USD 17.7 Billion by 2024 from USD 9.5 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.4%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Laboratory Equipment Services Market:

Agilent Technologies (US)

Waters Corporation (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Eppendorf (Germany)

Pace Analytical Services Inc. (US)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

“By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on the end-user, the laboratory equipment services market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, clinical & diagnostic laboratories, and academic & research institutions. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory equipment services market in 2019.

“By contract type, standard service contracts segment to dominate the laboratory equipment services market in 2019”

By contract type, the laboratory equipment services market is segmented into standard service contracts and customized service contracts. In 2018, standard service contracts accounted for the largest share of the laboratory equipment services market. This can be attributed to the higher coverage of maintenance services in standard service contracts.

