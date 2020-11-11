Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2544571

The Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market is projected to reach USD 68 Million by 2024 from USD 48 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market:

ZEISS Group (Germany) and iCAD Inc. (US)

IntraOp Medical Corporation (US)

Ariane Medical Systems Ltd. (UK)

Sordina IORT Technologies S.p.A. (Italy)

GMV Innovating Solutions (Spain)

Sensus Healthcare Inc.(US)

Elekta AB (Sweden)

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (US)

Eckert & Ziegler Group (Germany)

Based on product type, the intraoperative radiation therapy market products market is segmented into system/accelerators, treatment planning systems, applicators & after loaders, and accessories. The systems/accelerators segment is expected to account for the largest share of the IORT products market in 2019.

Based on application, the intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented into breast cancer, brain tumor, gastrointestinal cancer, head & neck cancer, and other cancers. The breast cancer segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2019.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Product-Based Market Estimation

2.2.2 Primary Research Validation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Limitations and Assumptions

2.4.1 Limitations

2.4.2 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary