Global Construction Market Report-Growth, Current Scenario and Future Aspect Analysis by 2026

The pace of expansion in the global construction industry in 2019 is expected to be the slowest in a decade, standing at 2.6%, according. The slowdown in construction output growth has been particularly severe in advanced economies, including the US, the UK and Australia. In China, where the authorities are stepping up investment in infrastructure to prevent a continued slowdown, growth will remain positive, contributing to a slight acceleration in growth in total output in the emerging markets. Central forecast is for global construction output growth to edge up to 3.1% in 2020 and then to stabilize at 3.4% over the remainder of the forecast period, which runs to 2023. This is in part driven by a projected improvement in the global economy in 2020, which in turn relies improvements in financial market sentiment and a stabilization in some of the large currently-troubled emerging markets.

However, geopolitical risks are intensifying, and could potentially undermine investor confidence and disrupt capital flows in the early part of the forecast period. Risks to the overall forecast stem primarily from a possible escalation in the trade war between the US and China, and also inflamed tensions between the US and Iran following the recent drone strikes on Saudi Arabias largest oil processing center, which have been blamed on Iran. There is also a risk that China could overstep its efforts to support the economy, resulting in an unmanageable debt crisis, which would disrupt investment trends globally, most notably via the impact on demand in commodities markets. There are also other major emerging markets facing domestic political and economic stresses that could erupt into full-blown crises, creating a risk of contagion across these markets

– An overview of the outlook for the global construction industry to 2023

– Analysis of the outlook for the construction industry in major global regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South and South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

– A comprehensive benchmarking of 92 leading construction markets according to construction market value and growth

– Analysis of the latest data on construction output Construction Market in key markets

– Evaluate regional construction trends from insight on output values and forecast data to 2023. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.

– Identify the drivers in the global construction market and consider growth in emerging and developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.

Table of Contents

1. GLOBAL OUTLOOK

2. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: US AND CANADA

2.1. Overview

2.2. Key Updates

3. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: LATIN AMERICA

3.1. Overview

3.2. Key Updates

4. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: WESTERN EUROPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Key Updates

5. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: EASTERN EUROPE AND CENTRAL ASIA

5.1. Overview

5.2. Key Updates

6. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: SOUTH AND SOUTH-EAST ASIA

6.1. Overview

6.2. Key Updates

7. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: AUSTRALASIA

7.1. Overview

7.2. Key Updates

8. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: NORTH-EAST ASIA

8.1. Overview

8.2. Key Updates

9. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA

9.1. Overview

9.2. Key Updates

10. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA

10.1. Overview

10.2. Key Updates

11. ABOUT GLOBALDATA

11.1. GlobalData at a Glance

11.2. GlobalData Construction

11.3. Disclaimer

11.4. Contact Us