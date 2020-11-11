Global Automotive Antenna Module Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2017 – 2025

Automotive antenna module market: Introduction

With the rapid development in technology in almost every field, cellular connectivity has been one of the necessary aspects. It is observed that innovations in vehicles have increased the demand of driving pleasure with the navigation features embedded to improve passenger safety. Thus, to avail such traits, automotive manufacturers are inclined towards adopting cellular connectivity in vehicle according to different frequencies required by each communication channel. Therefore, such integration of cellular connectivity offers significant opportunities for automotive antenna module market over the forecast period.

Being an unavoidable part of wireless communication, automotive antenna modules are communiqué devices to serve a number of purposes in a vehicle such as FM/AM radio, satellite/digital radio, data exchange via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi access systems, global positioning, navigation, phone pairing or connectivity and safety.

Many manufacturing companies are focusing to provide brand-new tools for mobile device integration and car-2-car communication, which are expected to boost automotive antenna module market for present budding trend of wireless connectivity as a vital component in vehicles. This results in the rapid growth of automatic antenna module market worldwide.

As compared to 4G LTE, implementation of satellite communication is relatively cheap, however the investment cost for the coverage is higher. This results in opting satellite broadband technology over mobile network technology, which offers significant growth for automotive antenna module market during the forecast period to a great extent.

Automotive Antenna Module Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the most dynamic factors for the growth of automobile antenna module market is the wireless connectivity integrated in the passenger vehicles around world. It is a reliable technology to offer connectivity for the cars. Such adoption of innovative technologies for the passenger cars is expected to drive automotive antenna module market in near future. Other features provided by cellular connectivity such as safety application, entertainment features, remote diagnostic solutions and ECU (Electronic Control Unit) software management have led the automotive antenna module market to grab opportunities for accounting remarkable market share globally.

Also with the rising importance over safety of drivers, many governments all over the world are focusing towards adopting safety features and reduce fatality rate. Thus initiatives taken by European Government, eCall deployment in coming years is expected to drive automotive antenna module market which will increase the implementation of wireless connectivity and related other automobile features as an obligatory service for severe accident cases.

However, at present manufacturers are using network technologies (4G LTE-A, 4G LTE, 3G, 5G) for connectivity amenities in vehicles, which radiates horizontally. Whereas, automotive antenna module emits polarized radiation in circular direction, thus it appears to be a major challenge for manufacturers to overcome such problems that may obstruct the growth of automotive antenna module market.

Automotive Antenna Module Market: Segmentation

Automotive antenna module market can be segmented on the basis of end user:

Aftermarket

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Automotive antenna module market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Automotive antenna module market can be segmented on the basis of frequency range:

Low range

Medium range

High range

Automotive antenna module market: Region wise Outlook

In terms of geographic divisions, the Americas is expected to account for major share in automotive antenna module market over the forecast period. It is chiefly attributed due to the amplified adoption of luxury and premium cars by baby boomers in this region. With the launch of electric vehicles in the luxury car segment is also anticipated to accelerate the demand for automotive antenna modules market during the forecast period.

The emerging economies such as India is expected to show sturdy growth in automotive antenna module market with its IRNSS for navigation systems as demand for passengers car is growing continuously.

Similarly, satellite tracking named as ERA-GLONASS by Russia in up-coming cars from 2017 is expected to be mandated for alike eCall service deployed in 2013. Such developments in automobiles is expected to impact automotive antenna module market positively during the forecast period.

Automotive Antenna Module Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the players in automotive antenna module market are listed below:

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD

Continental AG

LAIRD

Kymeta Corporation

Hirschmann Car Communication

KATHREIN-Werke KG

Amphenol T&M Antennas

ANTONICS – ICP GmbH

Delphi Automotive LLP

u-blox

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.