China Biopower Market Report- China Guodian Corporation, China Everbright International Ltd.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report –

National Bio Energy Co., Ltd., China Guodian Corporation, China Everbright International Ltd.

China Biopower Analysis, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019, is the latest report, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the biopower market in the China. The research details renewable power market outlook in the China(includes hydro, geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030.

The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the China bipower market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to biopower is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses the China renewable power market and the China biopower market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on the China renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of the China biopower market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming bio projects.

– Deal analysis of the China Biopower market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of biopower sources .

– Major contracts and collaborations related to biopower sector in the China.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Biopower Market, Technology Analysis

2.3.1 Biopower Market, Feedstock Conversion Processes

2.3.2 Biopower Market, Primary Energy Conversion and Recovery Technology

2.4 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, China, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, China, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.1.1 Renewable Power Market, China, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.1.2 Renewable Power Market, China, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.1.3 Renewable Power Market, China, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

3.1.4 Renewable Power Market, China, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.2 Renewable Power Market, China, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.2.1 Renewable Power Market, China, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.2.2 Renewable Power Market, China, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Biopower Market, China

4.1 Biopower Market, China, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.2 Biopower Market, China, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3 Biopower Market, China, Market Size, 2018-2020

4.3.1 Biopower Market, China, Major Active Plants, 2018

4.3.2 Biopower Market, China, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.4 Biopower Market, China, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.4.1 Biopower Market, China, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.4.2 Biopower Market, China, Split by Deal Type, 2018

5 Power Market, China, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Renewable Energy Law

5.1.1 Taxation Measures

5.1.2 Grid Access

5.1.3 Interconnection Standards

5.1.4 Special Fund for Renewable Energy Development

5.1.5 Renewable Energy Law Amendments

5.2 International Science and Technology Co-operation Program for New and Renewable Energy

5.3 Shandong Province Village Renewable Energy Regulations

5.4 The 13th Five-Year Plan

5.5 Chinas New Renewable Portfolio Standard

5.6 Renewable Energy Certificate Schemes

5.6.1 Green Energy Certificate Program (GEC)

5.6.2 New Renewable Energy Certificate Policy (REC)

5.6.3 Comparison between Green Energy Certificate and Draft Renewable Energy Certificate

5.7 Renewable Power Quota System

5.8 Carbon Intensity Target

5.9 China Energy Technology Innovation Action Plan 2016-2030

5.10 Renewable Energy Tariff Surcharge Grant Funds Management Approach

5.11 National Emission Trading Scheme (ETS) from 2020

5.12 New Subsidy-Free Solar, Wind Power Policy 2019

5.12.1 Work plan for promoting the construction of unfunded and affordable online projects for wind power and photovoltaic power generation

5.13 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar Power, China

5.13.1 Golden Sun Program

5.13.2 Building Integrated PV Subsidy Program

5.13.3 2018 Solar PV Power Generation Notice

5.13.4 Feed-in Tariff for Solar Projects

5.13.5 Distributed PV Power Generation Project

5.13.6 Poverty Alleviation Program

5.13.7 Solar Auctions and Schemes

5.13.8 Chinas Top Runner Solar program

5.13.9 531 policy, 2018

5.13.10 National solar subsidy program

5.13.11 Action Plan for the Development of Smart Photovoltaic Industry

5.13.12 Research and Development Support for Solar PV

5.13.13 Shandong Provinces Sunshine Plan

5.13.14 Oversupply and Curtailment of Solar Capacity- China blocks new solar in 3 regions amid overcapacity fears

5.14 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Wind, China

5.14.1 Wind Auctions and Rules

5.14.2 Feed-in Tariffs for Wind Power

5.14.3 Notice on Provisional Management Measures for Distributed Wind Power Project Development and Construction for all provinces

5.14.4 Notice regulating the standardization of the wind power equipment and generators quality

5.14.5 Low Interest Rate Loans

5.14.6 Value Added Tax and Import Tariff Rebate on Key Wind Turbine Components

5.14.7 Market Entry Standards for Wind Equipment Manufacturers

5.14.8 Offshore Wind Development Plan

5.14.9 Special Fund for the Industrialization of Wind Power Equipment

5.14.10 Notice on Integrating and Accommodating Wind Power

5.15 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Hydropower, China

5.15.1 Preferential Value Added Tax for Small Hydropower

5.15.2 Rural Electrification Policies Favoring Small Hydro Installation

5.15.3 Key Policy Updates for Small Hydropower in the 13th Five-Year Plan

5.15.4 China Three Gorges rules for new domestic hydro projects

5.16 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Bioenergy, China

5.16.1 Feed-in Tariffs for Biomass

5.16.2 Value Added Tax for Biogas

5.16.3 Biogas Subsidy to cut Farm Waste

5.16.4 Financial Incentives for Ethanol

5.16.5 Non-food Biomass Feedstock Standardization Technical Committee

5.16.6 Bioenergy as part of 13th Five-year Plan

6 Biopower Market, China, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: National Bio Energy Co., Ltd.

6.1.1 National Bio Energy Co., Ltd. – Company Overview

6.1.2 National Bio Energy Co., Ltd. – Major Products and Services

6.1.3 National Bio Energy Co., Ltd. – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: Guangdong Shaoneng Group Co Ltd

6.2.1 Guangdong Shaoneng Group Co Ltd – Company Overview

6.2.2 Guangdong Shaoneng Group Co Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.2.3 Guangdong Shaoneng Group Co Ltd – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: China Everbright International Ltd

6.3.1 China Everbright International Ltd – Company Overview

6.3.2 China Everbright International Ltd – Business Description

6.3.3 China Everbright International Ltd – SWOT Analysis

6.3.4 China Everbright International Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.3.5 China Everbright International Ltd – Head Office

6.4 Company Snapshot: Changchun Yongtuo Energy Co., Ltd.

6.4.1 Changchun Yongtuo Energy Co., Ltd. – Company Overview

6.4.2 Changchun Yongtuo Energy Co., Ltd. – Head Office

7 Appendix

7.1 Abbreviations

7.2 Market Definitions

7.3 Methodology

7.4 Coverage

7.4.1 Secondary Research

7.4.2 Primary Research

7.4.3 Modeling and Forecasting

7.5 Contact Us

7.6 Disclaimer