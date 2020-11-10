Latest News: Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market to Grow at 46.8% CAGR to 2027 | Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, WiTricity Corporation

Latest research report on “Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 46.8% during the forecast period, from US$ 16 Million in 2020 to US$ 234 Million by 2027. This report spread across 203 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 163 Tables and 61 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

WiTricity Corporation(US)

ZTE Corporation (China)

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)

Bombardier Inc (Canada)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Toyota Motor Corporation(Japan)

HEVO Inc. (US)

Evatran Group Inc. (US)

The >50 kW segment of the wireless charging for electric vehicle market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Various incentives are provided for the development of commercial electric vehicles. Moreover, the>50 kW segment focuses on dynamic charging, which is a new and upcoming technology and has not yet commercialized.

The rising demand for BEVs and PHEVs has fueled the growth of the wireless charging for electric vehicle market.Growing environmental concerns, rising fossil fuel prices, long-term supply concerns, and improved technology have accelerated the growth of the BEV and PHEV technology.

