Latest News: VVT & Start-Stop System Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Continental AG, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Technologies and more

The Automotive VVT & Start-Stop System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% reaching US$ 85.2 Billion by 2027 from US$ 54.7 Billion from 2019. This report spread across 212 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with 269 Tables and 57 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors profiled in the VVT & Start-Stop System Market:

Continental AG (Germany)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Delphi Technologies (UK)

BorwWarner Inc. (US)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

“Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) for VVT and Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) for start-stop technology are estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

In case of VVT, Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) technology is expected to grow at a faster rate in passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs. DOHC has dedicated valves for inlet and outlet. This leads to smooth transmission, enhanced control of valves, efficient use of fuel, and a noise-free ride.

“Asia Pacific shows high growth potential for VVT &start-stop system market”

The Asia Pacific region comprises rapidly emerging economies such as China and India, along with developed nations such as Japan, and is the largest market for automotive. In recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production. As the governments of these countries have imposed stringent emission standards and fuel efficiency levels, upcoming vehicles must go through strict new car assessment programs.

Competitive Landscape of VVT & Start-Stop System Market:

