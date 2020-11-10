Latest News: Video Surveillance Storage Market Expected to Grow at 17.5 Billion In Revenue by 2024

Latest research report on “Video Surveillance Storage Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Global Video Surveillance Storage market size to grow from US$ 7.6 Billion in 2019 to US$ 17.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2019–2024. This report spread across 170 Pages, Profiling 21 Companies and Supported with 129 Tables and 37 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Video Surveillance Storage Market:

Cisco (US)

Hitachi (Japan)

Dell (US)

Honeywell (US)

Avigilon (Canada)

NetApp (US)

Bosch (Germany)

Seagate (US)

Quantum (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

The Video Surveillance Storage market by application is segmented into commercial, defense/military, city surveillance, and industrial. The city surveillance segment is expected to hold the largest market size and highest growth rate during the forecast period. The city surveillance application helps in monitoring traffic, preventing criminal activities at public places, and monitoring suspicious activities at public places.

The Video Surveillance Storage market by region covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period,owing to the rapid deployment of VSS solutions for monitoring city traffic and investigating crime scenes, and storing the video surveillance footage either on-premises or in cloud.

Competitive Landscape of Video Surveillance Storage Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

2.2 Partnerships

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies