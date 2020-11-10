Latest News: Tangential Flow Filtration Market by Industry Growth, Top Manufacturers Analysis, Revenue, Types and Forecasts 2024

Latest research report on “Tangential Flow Filtration Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Tangential Flow Filtration Market is expected to grow from US$ 944 Million in 2019 to US$ 1,590 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 160 Pages, Profiling 14 Companies and Supported with 137 Tables and 28 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors profiled in the Tangential Flow Filtration Market:

Merck Millipore (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

GE Healthcare (US)

Repligen Corporation (US)

“The membrane filter segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

On the basis of product, the market is broadly segmented into systems, membrane filters, and accessories. The membrane filters segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

“Microfiltration is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on technology, the market is segmented into ultra filtration, microfiltration, and other TFF technologies. The microfiltration segment is expected to be the fastest-growing due to its efficacy in removing natural and synthetic organic matter to reduce fouling potential.

“Viral vector and vaccine purification segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

By application, the market is segmented into bioprocess applications, viral vector and vaccine purification, and other applications (drug formulation, blood plasma fractionation, media and buffer preparation, and pharmaceutical water purification).

