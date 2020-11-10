Latest News: Sound Reinforcement Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 8.5 Billion by 2024”

Latest research report on “Sound Reinforcement Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Sound Reinforcement Market is expected to grow from US$ 7.3 Billion in 2019 to US$ 8.5 Billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 190 Pages, Profiling 19 Companies and Supported with 92 Tables and 21 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Sound Reinforcement Market:

Audio-Technica (Japan)

Bose (US)

HARMAN (US)

MUSIC Group (Philippines)

SENNHEISER (Germany)

SHURE (US)

Sony (Japan)

Yamaha (Japan)

CODA Audio (Germany)

Audix Microphone (US)

Increased adoption of microphones in sound reinforcement applications can be attributed to continuous technological innovations taking place in the professional audio industry. The increasing number of upgrades in legacy sound systems and their replacement with new systems is the primary factor augmenting the growth of the microphones segment of the market.

The number of live concerts is expected to increase during the forecast period. Sound amplification systems and advanced microphones are being adopted in large venues and concerts for communicating with a large set of audiences or fans.

The APAC countries are taking aggressive initiatives to upsurge their IT infrastructures, thereby enabling commercial users to adopt cutting-edge technologies. The APAC region has emerged as the fastest-growing market for smart education solutions as well.

