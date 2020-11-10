Latest News: Push to Talk Market Size, Business Growth and Opportunities and Forecasts to 2024 | AINA Wireless, AT&T and more

Latest research report on “Push to Talk Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Global Push to Talk Market size to grow from US$ 25.0 Billion in 2019 to US$ 38.4 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 144 Pages, Profiling 22 Companies and Supported with 100 Tables and 36 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors profiled in the Push to Talk Market:

AINA Wireless (US)

AT&T (US)

Azetti Networks (Spain)

Bell Canada (Canada)

ESChat (US)

GroupTalk (Sweden)

Hytera (China)

iPTT (England)

Iridium (US)

Motorola Solutions (US)

Orion (US)

Qualcomm (US)

Sprint (US)

Simoco Wireless Solutions (England)

TAIT (New Zealand)

Telstra (Australia)

Verizon Wireless (US)

VoiceLayer (US)

Voxer (US)

Zebra (US)

Zello (US)

Zinc by Service Max (US)

Enterprises with more than 1,000 employees are categorized as large enterprises. Large enterprises are the early adopters of the PTT technology, as they have a high number of field-related works and possess strong budget capabilities. They are significantly investing in PTT solutions and associated services to efficiently manage their workforce communication. They majorly focus on the efficiency of connectivity services, as they tend to be more risk-averse in their business interactions.

The APAC PTT market is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the rising adoption of PoC across enterprise verticals, such as transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, and construction. The region is also the fastest adopter of smart phones, which further augment the adoption of PoC solutions.

