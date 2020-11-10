Latest research report on “Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market is projected to grow from US$ 938 Million in 2019 to US$ 1,315 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0%, between 2019 and 2024. This report spread across 109 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 79 Tables and 32 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market:

DuPont(US)

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation(Japan)

Rayonier Advanced Materials (US)

Roquette (France)

DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.KG (Germany)

JRS Pharma GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Avantor Performance Materials Inc. (US)

Gujarat Microwax Limited (India)

Sigachi Industrial Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Non-wood-based Microcrystalline Cellulose is being increasingly used in the MCC market, primarily because of the high demand for non-wood-based MCC from various applications, such as pharmaceutical and food & beverage.

The Microcrystalline Cellulose market in the pharmaceutical application is witnessing a high growth rate. The growth of the global MCC market is dependent on the growth of the pharmaceutical excipient market. MCC acts as a filler, binder, disintegrant, suspending agent, lubricant, and glidant in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The Microcrystalline Cellulose market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for MCC from the region’s growing pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetics & personal care applications, which are extensively using MCC.

Competitive Landscape of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market:

1 Introduction

2 Key Growth Strategies

2.1 New Product Developments/Launches

2.2 Expansions

2.3 Acquisitions

2.4 Agreements, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Acquisitions, and Collaborations

