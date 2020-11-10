Latest research report on “IoT in Chemical Industry Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

Get Free Sample Copy at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2819193

The IoT in Chemical Industry Market is estimated to grow from US$ 48.9 Billion in 2019 to US$ 77.9 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.7%. This report spread across 216 Pages, Profiling 22 Companies and Supported with 69 Tables and 61 figures is now available in this research.

The enabling technology segment is projected to register the highest growth, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The growing concern toward the reduction of risk associated with chemical and metal industries, rising environmental concerns due to chemical release from the plants, and the rising emphasis on circular economy are driving the demand for digital transformation, which is leading to the growth in the IoT in Chemical Industry market.

The chemical verticals segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024. This is owing to the increase in chemical production across various regions and rise in demand for specialty chemicals in advanced engineering processes.

Avail 20% Discount on this report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2819193

The APAC IoT in Chemical Industry market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growing chemical production in China and increasing urbanization and industrialization are driving the IoT in Chemical Industry market in the region.

Top Companies profiled in the IoT in Chemical Industry: