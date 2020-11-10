Latest News: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Expected to Grow at 3.9 Billion In Revenue by 2025

Latest research report on “Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Global Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market size is expected to grow from US$ 3.2 Billion in 2019 to US$ 3.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0%. This report spread across 120 Pages, Profiling 14 Companies and Supported with 66 Tables and 71 figures is now available in this research.

#Key Players- Swagelok (US), Parker Hannifin (US), HY-LOK Corporation (South Korea), Fujikin (Japan), Bray International (US), Circor International (US), Hex Valves (US), AS-Schneider (Germany), Ham-Let (Israel), Oliver Valves (England), and Safelok (England).

The instrumentation valves and fittings industry is expected to witness limited product development and innovation in the coming years. Productivity improvement, cost control, and solid inventory planning will be the major focus areas of the manufacturers to improve profit margins in the coming years.

Valves play a crucial role in the growth of the instrumentation valves and fittings market. Ball valves are used extensively owing to their low pressure drop and the ability to open and close quickly. These valves are used in various transmission, storage, and gas processing applications across industries.

“Oil & gas to dominate instrumentation valves and fittings market (in terms of share) during forecast period”

Instrumentation valves and fittings are used in the oil & gas industry in offshore rigs, refinery plants, and gas handling systems. Valves and fittings used in the oil & gas industry should be able to withstand harsh environmental conditions. As a result, maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) activities are crucial for valves used in the oil & gas industry. Oil & gas is a cyclical industry; hence, players of this industry procure instrumentation valves and fittings to minimize dependency on suppliers.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 30%, Tier 2 = 25%, and Tier 3 = 45%

By Designation: C-Level Executives = 35%, Directors = 45%, and Others = 20%

By Region: North America = 45%, Europe = 15%, APAC = 35%, and RoW = 5%

