Latest News: Dimethyl Carbonate Market Trend by Key Players 2019-2024: Ube Industries Ltd, Merck KGaA and more

The Dimethyl Carbonate Market is projected to grow from US$ 895 Million in 2019 to US$ 1,207 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 190 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 193 Tables and 37 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Dimethyl Carbonate Market:

Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Kowa Company Ltd. (Japan)

Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Lotte Chemical (Korea)

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co.Ltd. (China)

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co.Ltd. (China)

Haike Chemical Group (China)

Arrow Chemical Group Corp. (China)

Panax Etec (Korea)

Based on application, the battery electrolyte segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the rapid development in electric vehicles and other electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, the demand for advanced batteries such as lithium-ion batteries has increased.

Based on grade, the battery grade segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Dimethyl carbonate with purity above 99.9% is majorly used as an electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries. Various researchers have proved that the electrochemical performance of graphite anodes cycled against lithium metal in DMC electrolytes, containing 1 M LiPF6 is strongly dependent on the solvent purity.

Competitive Landscape of Dimethyl Carbonate Market:

