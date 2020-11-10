Latest News: Data Lake Market by Major Players: Microsoft, Teradata, Oracle, Cloudera, AWS and Others.

Latest research report on “Data Lake Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Global Data Lake Market size is projected to grow from US$ 7.9 Billion in 2019 to US$ 20.1 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.6% during the forecast period. This report spread across 193 Pages, Profiling 22 Companies and Supported with 106 Tables and 54 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Data Lake Market:

Microsoft (US)

Teradata (US)

Oracle (US)

Cloudera (US)

AWS (US)

IBM (US)

Informatica (US)

SAS Institute (US)

Zaloni (US)

Koverse (US)

HPE (US)

Cazena (US)

Google (US)

io (US)

Snowflake (US)

Dremio (US)

Talend (US)

Solutions and services are the 2 primary components available in the data lake market. The services segment, which covers managed and professional services, is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The data lake market by vertical has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and Information Technology (IT), retail and eCommerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, government, and others (travel and hospitality, transportation and logistics, and education).

