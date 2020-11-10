Latest News: Connected Motorcycle Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2019-2024 | Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Vodafone and more

Latest research report on “Connected Motorcycle Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Global Connected Motorcycle Market is projected to grow from US$ 39 Million in 2019 to US$ 912 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 48.3%. This report spread across 172 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with 165 Tables and 51 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Connected Motorcycle Market:

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Vodafone (UK)

Starcom Systems (UK)

Continental AG (Germany)

“Demand for vehicle management & telematics services is likely to drive the growth of the connected motorcycle market during the forecast period.”

The demand for vehicle management solutions would increase during the forecast period due to the wide usage of low-cost Bluetooth modules in automotive and need for easy access to electric motorcycle battery status and timely diagnosis of high-performance engines. Low-cost Bluetooth modules can be easily integrated into budget segment motorcycles.

“Asia Pacific connected motorcycle market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific region comprises major motorcycle markets such as China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam. The region accounted for more than 90% of the global motorcycle sales in 2018. As two-wheelers are a preferred mode of transportation due to affordability and low maintenance, Asian countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam have a high motorcycle penetration.

“Europe is estimated to be the largest connected motorcycle market in 2019.”

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for connected motorcycles in 2019. Leading OEMs such as BMW Motor rad and Triumph Motorcycles have introduced connected motorcycles. These companies plan to launch an increasing number of connected motorcycles in 2020.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: OEMs – 21%, Tier I – 69%,and Tier II& III – 10%,

By Designation: CXOs – 31%, Manager – 49%,and Executives – 20%

By Region: North America – 42%, Asia Pacific – 27%, Europe – 21%, LATAM -6%, and Rest of the World- 4%

Competitive Landscape of Connected Motorcycle Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength of Product Portfolio

5 Business Strategy Excellence

6 Winners vs Losers

7 Competitive Scenario

7.1 New Product Developments

7.2 Collaborations

7.3 Partnerships/Contracts

7.4 Acquisition/Merger

