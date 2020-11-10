Latest News: Aviation Blockchain Market Is Growing Significantly | Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Zamna Technologies and more

Latest research report on “Aviation Blockchain Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Aviation Blockchain Market is projected to grow from US$ 421 Million in 2019 to US$ 1,394 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. This report spread across 166 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 109 Tables and 32 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Aviation Blockchain Market:

Microsoft Corporation (US)

IBM (US)

Zamna Technologies (UK)

Aeron Labs (Belize)

Winding Tree (Switzerland)

Volantio Inc (US)

Filament (US)

Infosys (India)

Insolar Technologies (Switzerland)

LeewayHertz Technologies (US)

Moog Inc. (US)

“By end market, the airports segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

By end market, the airports segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As per CAPA Centre for Aviation in 2017, around USD 1 trillion was invested across the globe for green field and brown field airport projects.

“By application, the smart contract segment is expected to account for the largest share of the aviation blockchain market during the forecast period.”

The smart contract segment is expected to account for the largest share of the aviation blockchain market during the forecast period. Smart contracts can facilitate automated payment on completion of the task. A smart contract can be programmed using a computer algorithm that receives real-time information.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 50%, and Tier 3: 10%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 20%, Directors: 20%, and Others 60%

By Region: North America: 30%, Europe: 10%, Asia Pacific: 50%, and RoW: 10%

Competitive Landscape of Aviation Blockchain Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Contracts& Agreements

3.2 New Product Launches

3.3 Collaborations & Partnerships

3.4 Other Strategies

