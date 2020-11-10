Latest News: Agricultural Robots Market to Grow at 22.8% CAGR to 2025 | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis

Latest research report on “Agricultural Robots Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Agricultural Robots Market is expected to grow from US$ 7.4 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 20.6 Billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. This report spread across 230 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 114 Tables and 66 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Agricultural Robots Market:

Deere & Company (US)

Trimble (US)

AGCO Corporation (US)

AgJunction (US)

DJI (China)

Boumatic (Netherlands)

Lely (Netherlands)

DeLaval (Sweden)

Topon (US)

AgEagle Aerial Systems (US)

YANMAR CO. (Japan)

Deepfield Robotics (Germany)

ecoRoborix (Switzerland)

Harvest Automation (US)

Naïo Technologies (France)

ROBOTICS PLUS (New Zealand)

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. (UK)

KUBOTA Corporation (Japan)

Harvest CROO (US)

Autonomous Tractor Corporation (US)

Abundant Robotics (US)

Clearpath Robotics (Canada)

Iron Ox (US)

CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany)

Ag Leader Technology (US)

UAVs are expected to maintain the largest share of the market compared to other agricultural robots. Drones are the most inexpensive agricultural robots and can be deployed in all farms regarding of their size. Different variants of drones are available for different tasks.

Hardware components, consisting of automation & control Systems and sensing & monitoring devices will continue to have the largest share of the market compared to either software or services. As agricultural robots are highly specialized in their design, they require specialized mechanical components and sensors to operate.

Competitive Landscape of Agricultural Robots Market:

Overview Market Share Analysis Microquadrant Overview

3.1. Visionary Leaders

3.2. Innovators

3.3. Dynamic Differentiators

3.4. Emerging Companies

3.5. Strength of Product Portfolio

3.6. Business Strategy Excellence

Start-Up Scenario

4.1. Start-Up Categorization on the Basis of Solutions Provided

4.2. Hardware Providers

4.3. Software and Service Providers

Competitive Situations and Trends

5.1. Product Launches

5.2. Partnerships and Collaborations

5.3. Expansions

5.4. Acquisitions

5.5. Contracts and Agreements

