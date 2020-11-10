Latest News: Agricultural Chelates Market worth USD 1.5 Billion by 2025 | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis

Latest research report on “Agricultural Chelates Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

Access Sample Research Report (TOTALLY FREE) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=523356

The Global Agricultural Chelates Market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 0.9 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1.5 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.7%. This report spread across 182 Pages, Profiling 22 Companies and Supported with 105 Tables and 46 figures is now available in this research.

Key Players-BASF SE (Germany),Nouryon (Netherlands),The Dow Chemical Company (US),Yara International (Norway),ICL (Israel),Haifa Chemicals Ltd (Israel),Syngenta (US),Nufarm Ltd (Australia),Aries Agro Ltd (India),The Andersons, Inc. (US),ATP nutrition (Canada),Manvert (Spain),BMS-Micronutrients NV (Belgium),Wilbur-Ellis Company (US),Compo Expert GMBH (Germany),Greensmiths, Inc. (US),Agmin Chelates Pty. Ltd (Australia),Van Iperen International (Netherlands),ValagroSpA (Italy),Shandong Iro Chelating Chemical Co., Ltd. (China),Protex International SA (France),DeretilAgronutritional (Spain).

Fruits and vegetables accounted for the largest share in the agricultural chelates market in 2019. This is attributed to the increase in the profit margins, rapid urbanization, and the rise in awareness of health benefits associated with fruits and vegetables, which are considered high-value crops.

On the basis of type, the agricultural chelates market is categorized as EDTA, EDDHA, DTPA, IDHA, and others. With the growing soil degradation and nutrient deficiency of soil, there has been a rise in the adoption of agriculture chelates to enhance yield.

Competitive Landscape of Agricultural Chelates Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Ranking of Key Players, 2019

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Expansions & Investments