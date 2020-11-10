Latest News: Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Emerging Growth By Key Industry Players: Clarios, Exide Technologies, EnerSys

Latest research report on “Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025, reaching US$ 13.9 Billion by 2025 from US$ 10.2 Billion in 2019. This report spread across 158 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 103 Tables and 39 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors profiled in the Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market:

Clarios (US)

Exide Technologies (US)

EnerSys (US)

Power Sonic Corporation (US)

East Penn Manufacturing Company (US)

C&D Technologies (US)

Universal Power Group (US)

Full river Battery (US)

The AGM battery market for the OEM end user has a significant opportunity for applications such as automotive, industrial, and UPS, which is further boosting the growth of the market. Original equipment manufacturers are an important part of the market since they are engaged in customizing and selling the original product.

The AGM battery market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.The rising demand for AGM batteries from grid and micro grid applications in India and China is one of the factors driving the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape of Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Situations and Trends

4.1 Product Launches and Developments

4.2 Expansions, Acquisitions and Agreements

