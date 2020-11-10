Generative Design Market to enjoy ‘explosive growth’ to 2025 | MSC Software, Autodesk, Altair, ANSYS

A New business research report released by HTF MI with title Global Generative Design Market Study Forecast till 2026 . This Global Generative Design market report brings data for the estimated year 2020 and forecasted till 2026 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Generative Design market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Global Generative Design market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Autodesk, Altair, ANSYS, MSC Software, 3DEXPERIENCE Company, ESI Group, Bentley Systems, Desktop Metal, nTopology & Paramatters etc.

Using artificial intelligence (AI) software and the compute power of the cloud, generative design enables engineers to create thousands of design options by simply defining their design problem – inputting basic parameters such as height, weight it must support, strength, and material options.

In 2018, the global Generative Design market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Generative Design status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Generative Design development in United States, Europe and China.

If you are involved in the Generative Design industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you complete viewpoint. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Manufacturing & Others], Product Types such as [, Product Design & Development & Cost Optimization] and some major players in the industry.

Global Generative Design Competitive Analysis:

The key players are aiming innovation to increase efficiency and product life. The long-term growth opportunities available in the sector is captured by ensuring constant process improvements and economic flexibility to spend in the optimal schemes. Company profile section of players such as Autodesk, Altair, ANSYS, MSC Software, 3DEXPERIENCE Company, ESI Group, Bentley Systems, Desktop Metal, nTopology & Paramatters etc. includes its basic information like company legal name, website, headquarters, subsidiaries, its market position, history and 5 closest competitors by Market capitalization / revenue along with contact information.

Resource and Consumption – In extension with sales, this segment studies Resource and consumption for the Generative Design Market. Import export data is also provided by region if applicable.

Important years taken into consideration in the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Focus on segments and sub-section of the Market are illuminated below:

Geographical Analysis: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America,Rest of World etc

On the Basis of Product Types of Generative Design Market: , Product Design & Development & Cost Optimization

The Study Explores the Key Applications/End-Users of Generative Design Market: Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Manufacturing & Others

Most important Highlights of TOC:

1 Introduction of Generative Design Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

2 Exclusive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Interviews

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Validation

3.4 List of Statistics

4 Generative Design Market Segment & Geographic Analysis [2014 -2026]

4.1 By Type

4.2 By Application

4.3 By Region / Country

5 Generative Design Market Outlook

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Drivers

5.3 Five Force Model

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6 Generative Design Market Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Development Policies

6.3 Company Market Standing

