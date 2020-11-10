Board Games Market, gets a foothold in USA and Canada | Asmodée Editions, Goliath B.V., Grand Prix International

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 116 pages, titled as ‘USA and Canada Board Games Market Report 2020’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Asmodée Editions, Goliath B.V., Grand Prix International, Hasbro, Ravensburger. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026

Access sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2936372-usa-and-canada-board-games-market

Summary

At the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Board Games industries have also been greatly affected.

In the past few years, the Board Games market experienced a growth of xxx, the global market size of Board Games reached XXX million $ in 2020, of what is about XXX million $ in 2015.

From 2015 to 2019, the growth rate of global Board Games market size was in the range of xxx%. At the end of 2019, COVID-19 began to erupt in China, Due to the huge decrease of global economy; we forecast the growth rate of global economy will show a decrease of about 4%, due to this reason, Board Games market size in 2020 will be XXX with a growth rate of xxx%. This is xxx percentage points lower than in previous years.

As of the date of the report, there have been more than 20 million confirmed cases of CVOID-19 worldwide, and the epidemic has not been effectively controlled. Therefore, we predict that the global epidemic will be basically controlled by the end of 2020 and the global Board Games market size will reach XXX million $ in 2025, with a CAGR of xxx% between 2020-2025.



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2936372-usa-and-canada-board-games-market



This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the Major Players.

Section 1: Free——Definition

Section (2 3): 1200 USD——Major Player Detail

Asmodée Editions

Goliath B.V.

Grand Prix International

Hasbro

Ravensburger

Section (4 5 6): 500 USD——

Type Segmentation (Tabletop board games, Card and dice games, RPGs, , )

Industry Segmentation (Commercial users, Individual users, , , )

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Section 7: 400 USD——Trend (2020-2025)

Section 8: 300 USD—— Type Detail

Section 9: 700 USD——Downstream Consumer

Section 10: 200 USD——Cost Structure

Section 11: 500 USD——Conclusion

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2936372-usa-and-canada-board-games-market

Table of Contents

Section 1 Board Games Definition

Section 2 USA and Canada Board Games Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

2.1 USA and Canada Major Player Board Games Business Revenue

2.2 USA and Canada Board Games Market Overview

2.3 COVID-19 Impact on Board Games Industry

Section 3 Major Player Board Games Business Introduction

3.1 Asmodée Editions Board Games Business Introduction

3.1.1 Asmodée Editions Board Games Revenue, Growth Rate and Gross profit 2015-2020

3.1.2 Asmodée Editions Board Games Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Asmodée Editions Interview Record

3.1.4 Asmodée Editions Board Games Business Profile

3.1.5 Asmodée Editions Board Games Specification

3.2 Goliath B.V. Board Games Business Introduction

3.2.1 Goliath B.V. Board Games Revenue, Growth Rate and Gross profit 2015-2020

3.2.2 Goliath B.V. Board Games Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 Goliath B.V. Board Games Business Overview

3.2.5 Goliath B.V. Board Games Specification

3.3 Grand Prix International Board Games Business Introduction

3.3.1 Grand Prix International Board Games Revenue,

….Continued

Purchase Single User License of this report at USD2350@ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2936372

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@htfmarketreport.com

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter