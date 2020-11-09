Yeast Market Demand Analysis to 2025 Lead by – Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated

The bioethanol yeast segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Yeast Market on a global, regional and country level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with a forecast from 2016 to 2021 based on both volumes (million tons) and revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Yeast market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Yeast market on a global level.

The report a comprehensive view on the Yeast market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and type portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the Yeast market has also been included in the study. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein source segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

Top Companies: Nutreco N.V., Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd., Pacific Ethanol, Inc., Synergy Flavors, Inc., Leiber GmbH, Koninklijke Dsm N.V., Lallemand Inc., Alltech, Inc., Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kerry Group Plc and others.

Global Yeast Market by Geography: – Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Europe.

Types:-

Implementation

Consulting

Others

Applications:-

Product Data

Customer Data

Supplier Data

Others

The food and beverage segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of around 9% between 2018 and 2026. The segment accounted for the more than 80% revenue share in 2017 in the global yeast market. The feed and others segment anticipates registering a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of feed containing yeast by the animals is expected to propel the growth of the segment in the forecast period.

Europe accounted for the highest share of more than 30% in the global yeast market in the year 2017. The high consumption of processed food and growing demand for nutritional yeast are the major factors contributing towards the growth of the market in this region. The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of around 9% in the global yeast market. The increasing demand for baked food products, changing lifestyle, urbanization, growing consumer preference for natural ingredients and the increasing use of organic yeast in the food industry are the key factors boosting the growth of yeast market in the region.

