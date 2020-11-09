Electric Aircraft Market May Set New Growth Story | Zunum Aero, Yuneec International, PC Aero

A New business research report released by HTF MI with title Global Electric Aircraft Market Study Forecast till 2026 . This Global Electric Aircraft market report brings data for the estimated year 2020 and forecasted till 2026 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Electric Aircraft market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Global Electric Aircraft market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Zunum Aero , Yuneec International , PC Aero , Pipistrel , Eviation Aircraft , Lilium , Alisport SRL , Schempp-Hirth , Bye Aerospace , Digisky , Electric Aircraft , Volta Volare , Hamilton Aero , Electravia , Wright Electric & Aurora (A Boeing Company) etc.

Low cost of ownership of electric aircraft and advantages of electric aircraft traditional aircraft are driving the electric aircraft market. The electric aircraft market has been segmented based on aircraft type, component, technology, range, and region.

Based on the component, the electric aircraft market has been segmented into battery, electric motor, and others. The others segment include electric ducted fans and power electronics. Power electronics are used to power all crucial aircraft components, including flight control actuation, environmental control systems, utility functions, and cabin pressurization, which were conventionally controlled by hydraulic and pneumatic means. Electric ducted fans use multiple propeller blades attached to a single electric motor in an aircraft.

Global Electric Aircraft market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Aircraft.

This industry study presents the global Electric Aircraft market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Electric Aircraft production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Electric Aircraft in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Zunum Aero , Yuneec International , etc.

If you are involved in the Electric Aircraft industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you complete viewpoint. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Ultralight Aircraft & Light Jet], Product Types such as [, Hybrid & All Electric] and some major players in the industry.

Global Electric Aircraft Competitive Analysis:

The key players are aiming innovation to increase efficiency and product life. The long-term growth opportunities available in the sector is captured by ensuring constant process improvements and economic flexibility to spend in the optimal schemes. Company profile section of players such as Zunum Aero , Yuneec International , PC Aero , Pipistrel , Eviation Aircraft , Lilium , Alisport SRL , Schempp-Hirth , Bye Aerospace , Digisky , Electric Aircraft , Volta Volare , Hamilton Aero , Electravia , Wright Electric & Aurora (A Boeing Company) etc. includes its basic information like company legal name, website, headquarters, subsidiaries, its market position, history and 5 closest competitors by Market capitalization / revenue along with contact information.

Resource and Consumption – In extension with sales, this segment studies Resource and consumption for the Electric Aircraft Market. Import export data is also provided by region if applicable.

Important years taken into consideration in the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Focus on segments and sub-section of the Market are illuminated below:

Geographical Analysis: United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India & Other Regions,Rest of World etc

On the Basis of Product Types of Electric Aircraft Market: , Hybrid & All Electric

The Study Explores the Key Applications/End-Users of Electric Aircraft Market: Ultralight Aircraft & Light Jet

