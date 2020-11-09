Commercial Telematics Market Growth Trends, Leading Players and Competitive Landscape to 2025

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Commercial Telematics Market on a global, regional and country level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with a forecast from 2016 to 2021 based on both volumes (million tons) and revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Commercial Telematics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Commercial Telematics market on a global level.

The report a comprehensive view on the Commercial Telematics market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and type portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the Commercial Telematics market has also been included in the study. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein source segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

Top Companies: Daikin Industries, Ltd., AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, AB Electrolux, Dover Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Hussmann Corporation, Ingersoll Rand plc, Illinois Tool Works Inc and others.

Global Commercial Telematics Market by Geography: – Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Europe.

Types:-

OEM Telematics

Aftermarket Telematics

Others

Applications:-

Insurance Telematics

Fleet / Asset Management

Satellite Navigation

Infotainment

Others

The study provides a decisive view on the commercial telematics market by segmenting the market based on types, applications, end-users and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2015 to 2021. Based on types the market is segmented into OEM telematics and aftermarket telematics. Key application market covered under this study includes insurance telematics, fleet / asset management, satellite navigation, infotainment, remote alarm and monitoring, telehealth solutions and others. Based on end-users industries the market is segmented into healthcare, construction, transportation and logistics, government and utilities, insurance, and manufacturing.

