Breast Cancer Drugs Market Survey Report by Clinical Expert and Forecast till 2020 – 2025

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Breast Cancer Drugs Market on a global, regional and country level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with a forecast from 2016 to 2021 based on both volumes (million tons) and revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Breast Cancer Drugs market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Breast Cancer Drugs market on a global level.

The report a comprehensive view on the Breast Cancer Drugs market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and type portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the Breast Cancer Drugs market has also been included in the study. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein source segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

Top Companies: AbbVie, Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Biocon, Genzyme Corporation, MacroGenics, Inc., Janssen Global Services LLC, Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc and others.

Global Breast Cancer Drugs Market by Geography: – Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Europe.

Types:-

Chemotherapy Drugs

Taxanes

Others

Applications:-

Application I

Others

Chemotherapy drugs are sub-segmented into anthracyclines, taxanes, antimetabolites, alkylating agents, and epothilones. Anthracyclines segment is split into doxorubicin and epirubicin. Taxanes are split into paclitaxel and docetaxel. Antimetabolites segment is classified into fluorouracil, capecitabine, and gemcitabine. Hormone therapy drugs are classified into selective estrogen-receptor modulators (SERMs), aromatase inhibitors, and other hormonal therapies. Selective estrogen-receptor modulators segment is further split into tamoxifen, raloxifene, and toremifene. Aromatase inhibitors segment is split into letrozole, anastrozole, and megestrol. Other hormonal therapy drugs include goserelin acetate, fulvestrant, fluoxymesterone etc. The targeted therapy drugs are classified into monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and tyrosine kinase inhibitors. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are further split into bevacizumab, trastuzumab, and other mAbs.

