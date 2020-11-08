Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=279838

The Blowing Agent Market size is estimated to be USD 1.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.6 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Blowing Agents Market:

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Arkema SA (France)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (US)

Linde plc (UK)

Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan)

The Chemours Company (US)

Haltermann Carless (Germany)

Foam Supplies Inc. (US)

Harp International Ltd. (UK)

“HC is the fastest-growing segment of the blowing agent.”

HC was the fastest-growing blowing agent globally in 2019, in terms of value and volume. The huge consumption of hydrocarbon-based polyolefin and extruded polystyrene foams in applications such as packaging, refrigerator, and continuous panels are expected to drive the market for blowing agents during the forecast period.

“Polyurethane Foam (PU) is the largest application of blowing agents in by foam segment.”

Polyurethane foam (PU) was the most extensive application of blowing agents in terms of value and volume in 2018. Polyurethane foam (PU) is majorly used in varied application industries owing to its low density, mechanical strength, and resilience properties.

“APAC is the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for blowing agents.”

APAC is the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for blowing agents in 2019 in terms of value and volume.The largest market share in 2019 and the highest growth during the forecast period is attributed to the presence of developing markets such as China as well as emerging economies such as India, South Korea, and Indonesia.

Competitive Landscape of Blowing Agents Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking Of Blowing Agent Manufacturers

3 Competitive Situation And Trends

3.1 Expansion

3.2 New Product Development

3.3 Merger & Acquisition

3.4 Collaboration/Agreement/Partnership

Reason to access this report:

This report segments the blowing agent market and provides the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall market and its segments across different verticals and regions.

This report is expected to helps take holders understand the pulse of the blowing agent market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the market growth.

This report is expected to helps take holders obtain an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the blowing agent market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information on strategies, such as merger & acquisition, new product developments, expansions, and collaborations.

