Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=214357

The Biofertilizers Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.3 Billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6%,recording a value of USD 3.9 Billion by 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Biofertilizers Market:

Novozymes A/S

National Fertilizers Limited

Madras Fertilizers Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Vegalab S.A

Hansen Holding A/S

Kiwa Bio-Tech

Rhizobacter Argentina S.A

Stanes & Company Limited

International Panaacea Limited

Lallemand Inc.

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

Kan Biosys

Symborg

Somphytopharma India Limited

Mapleton Agri Biotech Pt Ltd

Manidharma Biotech Pvt Ltd

Biomax Naturals

Seipasa

Jaipur Biofertilizers

Varsha Bioscience And Technology India Pvt Ltd

Criyagen

Lkb Biofertilizer

Aumgene Biosciences

“The liquid biofertilizer segment in the biofertilizers market is projected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Liquid biofertilizer technology is considered as an alternative solution to the conventional form of carrier-based biofertilizers. Liquid biofertilizers are formulated specially and contain not only the desired microorganisms strains but also substances that can support the stability of the storage conditions of resting spores and cysts for longer shelf-life.

“Soil treatment segment held the maximum share, based on the mode of application, in the biofertilizers market.”

Soil treatment is a method, in which certain bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms, such as algae and protozoa, are mixed with plowed soil or organic fertilizers to enrich the soil microbiome. When these helpful microorganisms are introduced in the soil, they help the plant to receive adequate nutrients, which are available in the soluble and absorbable form.

Direct Purchase this report and Get 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=214357

Competitive Landscape of Biofertilizers Market:

1 Overview

1.1 Market Evaluation Framework

2 Market Ranking

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Dynamic Differentiators

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Visionary Leaders

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Expansions & Investments

4.2 Acquisitions

4.3 Agreements, Partnerships, And Collaborations

4.4 New Product Launches

Research Coverage:

The report segments the biofertilizers market based on form, mode of application, crop type, type, and region. In terms of insights, this report focuses on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global biofertilizers market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=214357