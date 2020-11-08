Robo-Advice in Insurance Market Report- PensionBee, Wealth Wizards, Nutmeg, Anorak, Betterment, SoFi, Brolly, wefox, Catch, Clark

ReportsnReports added Robo-Advice in Insurance Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Robo-Advice in Insurance Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Robo-Advice in Insurance Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the robo-advice industry and covers the different ways the robo-advice investing model is being adapted for insurance. It examines the appeal of robo-advice to consumers, as well as the challenges faced by robo-advisors in the market. It also highlights innovative offerings in the market that specifically cater to the insurance industry.

Robo-advice has become popular in recent years as investors seek strong returns at low costs. While current robo-advisors mainly focus on investments, a handful of them are broadening their service propositions to include other financial services and products, including insurance.

The robo-advice service proposition for insurance products currently follows two approaches. Firstly, established robo-advisors are partnering with insurance providers to offer insurance products through their website or platform. Secondly, some startups have adjusted the traditional robo-advice proposition for insurance. By collecting data on prospective clients through a series of online questions, these platforms determine the suitability of various insurance products and suggest ones that match the customers profile.

Successful insurance robo-advisors will need to ensure that the advice and products they suggest are both relevant and affordable, and that customers have the ability to speak to a human representative when they desire. These success factors also hold for traditional investment-focused robo-advisors. This allows successful existing players to expand their current proposition into insurance relatively easily.

– Robo-advisors will grow in popularity as younger generations begin to acquire more wealth.

– Being able to interact with a human when needed is critical to improving the usage of robo-advice.

– The gig economy presents a large opportunity for robo-advisors.

