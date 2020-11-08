Mobile Phone Antenna Market May Set New Growth Story | Skycross, Amphenol, Auden Techno

Latest research document on ‘Mobile Phone Antenna’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Amphenol (United States),Pulse Electronics (China),Molex (United States),Skycross (United States),Galtronics (United States),Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co., Ltd (China),Huizhou SPEED Wireless Technology Co., Ltd. (China),Shanghai Jesoncom Communication Equipment Co., Ltd (China),Auden Techno Corp. (China),Deman Robotics& Automation Pvt Ltd. (India)

What is Mobile Phone Antenna Market?

Mobile phone antenna is used to optimize the speed of the data transmission, hence also known as booster or repeater. Recent 3G devices are implemented with contain planar inverted F antennas (PIFA). Some of the famous players and key buyers of this segment like Sony, Samsung, nexus and other, are continuously engaged in improvement of the signal strength. Android contains one of the highest bar indicator with the signal range of -60dBm up to -112dBm.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Directional antennas, Omni-directional antennas), Application (Wi-Fi systems, WiMax systems, Cellular systems, RADAR, Others), Technology Type (SIMO (Single Input Multiple Output), MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output), MISO (Multiple Input Single Output))

Market Influencing Trends:

Necessity to improve Security related to the data transmission through smart phones

Emergence of very compact antenna with highest accuracy

Growth Drivers

Increment in count of mobile subscribers

Increasing necessity of wireless devices.

Restraints that are major highlights:

High manufacturing cost

High Complexity in deployment

Opportunities

Continuous increasing demand for smart phones from emerging countries

Recent technological up-gradation to minimize errors and increase data transmission speed

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

