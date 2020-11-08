Latest News: Rodenticides Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=292110

The Global Rodenticides Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.9 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.6 Billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.0%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Rodenticides Market:

Basf Se

Bayer Ag

Syngenta Ag

Upl Limited

Liphatech, Inc

Jt Eaton & C0., Inc

Neogen Corporation

Pelgar International

Rentokil Initial Plc

Senestech, Inc

The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global rodenticides industry. The supply chain has been disrupted due as the result of government imposition of lockdown across many regions. This has reduced many stakeholders involved in supply chain from taking the products to destined place.

“Anticoagulants:The largest growing segment in the rodenticides market, by rodenticide type”.

Anticoagulants rodenticides accounted for the largest share in the rodenticides market in 2020. Anticoagulant active ingredients, such as bromadiolone and brodifacoum, are extensively preferred in the US for rodent control, and majorly, products formulated with these active ingredients have been approved by the regulation authority across Europe.

Direct Purchase this report and Get 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=292110

“Pellet: The largest growing segment in the rodenticides market, by rodenticides mode of application”.

By mode of application, the market for rodenticides is segmented into pellet, spray and powder. Pellets are the most widely used mode of application across the globe, mainly due to ease to use with baits and its availability in different flavors, which makes it more attractive for luring rodents. In addition, the formulation of these pellets with a higher concentration is easier than other modes.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Manufacturer (Designation): Managers & Executives-60%, Junior-level Employees -20%,and Managing Directors-20%

By Designation : CXOs–30%,Managers – 50%, and Executives-20%

By Country: US – 20%, India – 55%, Spain – 20%, China – 5%

Research Coverage:

This report segments the rodenticides market based on type, rodent type, end-use sector,mode of application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the nematicides industry,the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=292110