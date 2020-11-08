Latest News: Metal Forming Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Magna, Benteler, Tower International, Toyota Boshoku

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1618357

The Metal Forming Market for automotive is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2025, to reach USD 202.23 Billion by 2025 from USD 172.56 Billion in 2018.

Top Companies Profiled in the Metal Forming Market:

Magna (Canada)

Benteler (Germany)

Tower International (UK)

Toyota Boshoku (Japan)

Aisin Seiki (Japan)

Kirchhoff (US)

CIE Automotive (Spain)

Mills Products (US)

VNT Automotive (Austria)

Superform Aluminum (US)

irotec (Japan)

“Hydroforming market is projected to show the fastest growth by forming technique segment”

Hydroforming is one of the most advanced forming techniques used in the automotive industry. It is generally used to manufacture hollow tube structures such as manifolds, exhaust cones, and a few suspension components. As hydroforming is comparatively expensive, it is mostly used by premium car manufacturers.

“Cold forming is estimated to be the largest market by forming type and is projected to maintain its position in the forecast period”

Cold forming is one of the most conventional manufacturing processes in which components are formed using different types of forming techniques at room temperature and do not require any additional handling and carrying. The cold forming process is simpler than the hot forming process and does not require any additional setup cost.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier-1 – 55%, Tier-2 – 15%, and OEMs – 30%

By Designation — C level – 45 %, Director level – 34%, and Others – 21%

By Region — North America – 25%, Europe – 35%, Asia Oceania – 25%, and RoW – 15%

Competitive Landscape of Metal Forming Market:

1 Overview

2 Metal Forming Market For Automotive: Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Stars

3.2 Emerging Leaders

3.3 Pervasive Companies

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Expansions

4.4.2 Supply Contracts

4.3 New Product Launches/Developments

4.4 Partnerships/Joint Ventures

Research Coverage:

The report covers the metal forming market for automotive. It is broadly segmented by region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East and Africa), Technique type (Roll forming, Stretch forming, Stamping, Deep drawing, Hydroforming, and Others), Forming types (Cold forming, Warm forming and Hot forming), Material type (Steel, Magnesium and Aluminum), Application type (BIW, Chassis and Closures), Vehicle type (Passenger car, LCV, Truck, and Bus), and Electric & Hybrid vehicle type (BEV, PHEV, and FCEV).

