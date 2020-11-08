Latest News: Automotive Test Equipment Market by Product (Engine, Chassis, and Transmission Dynamometer, Vehicle Emission, Wheel Alignment, & Fuel Injection Pump Tester) Advance Technology

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=300764

The Global Automotive Test Equipment market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.0 Billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.1% to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Automotive Test Equipment Market:

ABB (Switzerland)

Bosch (Germany)

Horiba (Japan)

Honeywell (US)

Delphi (UK)

Siemens (Germany)

PC/Laptop based testing equipment is primarily a hardware and software bundle, covering all the necessary cables, hardware, and software. These PC-based systems are boasted with an extremely rich feature-set, such as the capability to plot and log sensor data, calculate fuel efficiency, estimate horsepower, and torque.

Heavy investments by vehicle manufacturers in research and development for the automobile technologies are contributing to the growth of the test equipment market. To offer high-quality products and features in the vehicles, the automakers make various automotive components that undergo testing processes to comply with the standards as per the regulations.

Competitive Landscape of Automotive Test Equipment Market:

1 Market Evaluation Framework

2 Overview

3 Market Ranking Analysis

4 Market Evaluation Framework Revenue Analysis Of Top 5 Player

5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

5.1 Stars

5.2 Emerging Leaders

5.3 Pervasive

5.4 Emerging Companies

6 Winners Vs. Losers

7 Competitive Scenario

7.1 New Product Developments

7.2 Expansions

7.3 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/ Joint Ventures/Agreements

7.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

