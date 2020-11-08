Distribution Solid State Transformer Market Worth Observing Growth | Siemens, Varentec, Avago Technologies

Latest research document on ‘Distribution Solid State Transformer’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are ABB Ltd (Switzerland),Schneider Electric Se (France),Siemens AG (Germany),Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),General Electric Co. (United States),Alstom SA (France),Cooper Power Systems (United States),Varentec, Inc. (United States),Amantys Limited (United Kingdom),Avago Technologies Limited (United States)

What is Distribution Solid State Transformer Market?

Solid state transformer is an AC-to-AC converter a type of electric power converter that replaces a conventional transformer used in AC electric power distribution. It is a collection of high-powered semiconductor components, conventional high-frequency transformers and control circuitry which is used to provide a high level of flexible control to power distribution networks. Solid state transformers are energy efficient that they can deliver much more power through similar wires at a faster rate.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Distribution SST, Traction SST, Power SST), Application (Alternative Power Generation, Traction Locomotives, Power Distribution, Electric Vehicle Charging, Others), Component (Converters, Switches, High-Frequency Transformers, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Demand for Solid State Transformer with Improved Features

Growth Drivers

Relatively Economical and Highly Reliable

Rising Demand for Solid State Transformer for Use in High-Speed Trains

Restraints that are major highlights:

Sensitive to Harmonics

Voltage Drop under Load

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles

Shifting Trends From Conventional Transformers to Advanced Solid-State Transformers

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Distribution Solid State Transformer market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Distribution Solid State Transformer market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

