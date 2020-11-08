Aviation Biofuel Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Gevo, PetroSun, Shirke Energy

Latest research document on ‘Aviation Biofuel’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Honeywell International Inc. (United States),Red Rock Biofuels (United States),Targray Technology International Inc. (Canada),Argent Energy (United Kingdom),Gevo, Inc. (United States),KFS Biodiesel GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),PetroSun, Inc. (United States),Shirke Energy (India),Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States)

What is Aviation Biofuel Market?

Aviation biofuel is used for aircraft and considered by several to be the primary means by which the aviation sector can reduce their carbon footprint. Of late, leading biofuel investors and producers reveal that they are still struggling to get governments to deliver the right regulatory framework and carbon pricing to ensure aviation biofuels rapid growth across the world. Moreover, in the last couple of years, biofuels have moved from relative obscurity to a point where certain types of fuel have become fully certified for commercial use in up to 50% blends with standard jet fuel and commercial partnerships between airlines and biofuel producers are being established.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Civil Aviation, Military Aviation), Industrial and Municipal Waste (Jatropha, Algae, Sweet Sorghum), Production Technology (Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO), Fischer-Tropsch (FT)), Feedstock Type (Sugarcane, Cassava, Grasses, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Technology Development is Essential to Increase Aviation Biofuel Availability

Growth Drivers

Supportive Government Policies that Encourage the Rapid Growth of Biofuel Production Globally

Increased Use of Sustainably Derived Biojet is Essential for the Aviation Sector

Restraints that are major highlights:

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

High Initial Investment in Refinery Project

Opportunities

Growing Economic Wealth and Increasing Number of Travellers across the World, especially in the Asian Pacific Region

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

