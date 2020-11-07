Rugged Equipment Market Opportunity Assessment and Investment Feasibility Analysis till 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Rugged Equipment’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions (United States),Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc. (United States),Harris Equipment Company, Inc. (United States),Leonardo DRS (Italy),Aydin Displays (United States),Stealth computer (United States),WinMate (China),Mildef Group AB (Sweden),Aqeri Holding AB (Sweden),Bae Systems (United Kingdom),Raytheon Company (United States),Cobham Plc (United Kingdom),St Electronics (Singapore),Ecrin Systems (France)

What isRugged Equipment Market?

The rising global military expenditure in rugged equipment is one of the primary factors that are driving the Global Rugged Equipment market in the coming years. As Rugged Equipment has a wide number of applications such as Aerospace and Defense are moving towards Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud-based solutions with the help of rugged mobile computers. Rugged equipment includes those devices that are used in harsh conditions and extreme climatic conditions. These devices are ruggedized based on certain military standards that determine their resistance to dust, water, and vibration.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Rugged Communication Equipment, Rugged Computers, Rugged Displays), End user (National defense industry, Airseparation industry, Petrochemical Industry, Dynamical machine, Military and defense, Aerospace, Industrial)

Market Influencing Trends:

The rising number of data centers worldwide and its emergence due to increasing adoption of cloud computing.

The number of data centers is expected to increase in the forecast period owing to the dependency on social media along with technological advancement.

Growth Drivers

Increasing military expenditure is triggering the growth of the market especially in APAC region

Rising demand for portable communications among consumers such as inflatable Satcom antennas

These antennas enable data transmission and communication even under extreme weather conditions and in rough terrains

Implementation of MNVR program (Mid tier networking vehicular radio) which are highly mobile and secure and house all the equipment needed for battlefield communications.

Challenges that Market May Face:

Cost factor associated with rugged equipment which is twice costlier then commercial equipment is posing a challenge for this market.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The market is appears to be concentrated due to the presence of few vendors. The competition in the industry is intensifying and is characterized by evolving standards, significantly changing smart technologies, and frequent new product developments, along with changing customer requirements.

