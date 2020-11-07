Mobile Portable Power Bank Market Rising Trends and New Technologies Research 2020 to 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Mobile Portable Power Bank’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea),Sony Corporation (Japan),Microsoft Corp. (United States),Panasonic Corporation (Japan),Xiaomi Inc. (China),Apacer Technology, Inc. (Taiwan),Anker Technology Co. Limited (United States),Gold Peak Industries (Holdings), Ltd. (Hong Kong),Lenovo Group Ltd. (Hong Kong),PNY Technologies, Inc. (United States),The Targus Corporation (United States),ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan),ASUSTeK Computer, Inc. (Taiwan),Intex Technologies (India)

What isMobile Portable Power Bank Market?

Rechargeable power banks are simple, portable and are widely used for charging all most all portable electronic gadgets. The mobile phones require high powered batteries for enhancing the operating duration. Therefore, the power banks with enhanced capacities ranges from 2000 mAh to 20000 mAh or beyond are in a great demand for charging mobile phones. The power bank consists of three components such as lithium-ion battery, hardware protection circuit, and outer case. Large capacity power banks with multi features such as torch, dual output ports, solar, wireless charging etc., are available commercially.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Li-Ion, Li-Polymer), Application (Smartphone, Tablet, Media Device), Components (Ion/Polymer Battery, Hardware Protection Circuit, Outer Case), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Capacity (Up to 5,000 mAh, 5,001 mAh – 12,000 mAh, 12,001 mAh – 20,000 mAh, Above 20,000 mAh)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Demand for Easy and Convenient Charging Options

Introduction of 4G Networks and Constant Use of Internet Services

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Smartphones

Increasing Need for Higher Battery Capacity

Challenges that Market May Face:

Introduction of Improved Battery Capacity of Electronic Devices

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring the market by adopting expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions to avail competitive advantage through combined synergies.

