White Box Servers Market Study Uncovers Big Fish acquisition talks, Research reveals

A white box server is customized servers that are either home built, or built by white box suppliers called ODMs (Original Design Manufacturers) such as Supermicro. Various parts are purchased separately which helps cut costs as well as provides hobbyists and data center professionals alike more customization to better fit their needs. White box servers are easier to design for custom business requirements and can offer improved functionality at a relatively cheaper cost meeting an organization’s operational needs. The servers are increasingly being used by the Open Computer Project (OCP) which was developed by Facebook. According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global White Box Servers market may see a growth rate of 20.3% and would reach the market size of USD17.2 Billion by 2025.

Latest Research Study on Global White Box Servers Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. White Box Servers Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the White Box Servers. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Wistron Corporation (Taiwan), Inventec Corporation (Taiwan), Foxconn Electronics Inc. (Taiwan), MiTAC Holdings Corporation (Taiwan), Celestica Inc. (Canada), Super Micro Computer Inc. (United States), Compal Electronics Inc. (Taiwan) and Pegatron Corporation (Taiwan).

Market Growth Drivers

Low cost and easy of customization

Increasing number of data centers

Surging adoption of white box servers among end users

Influencing Trend

Increasing micro-mobile and containerized (portable) data centers

Restraints

Limited support capabilities and other limited services

Opportunities

Increased demand for micro servers from data centers

Increased support for arm processors

Challenges

OEMs entering into the custom server market

How the Scope of the Study is defined:

by Type (Rack-mount Server, Blade Server, Whole Cabinet Server), Form Factor (Tower Server, Rack Server, Blade Server, Density-Optimized Server), Business Type (Data Center, Enterprise Customers), Processor Type (X86 Server, Non-X86 Server), Operating System Type (Linux, Windows, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global White Box Servers Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the White Box Servers market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the White Box Servers Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the White Box Servers

Chapter 4: Presenting the White Box Servers Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the White Box Servers market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, White Box Servers Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global White Box Servers Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



