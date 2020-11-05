The Key Players to resort to Organic Mode of Expansion in the OTC Topical Drugs Market

The increase in the number of tropical drugs is known to be driving the growth of the OTC tropical drugs market. The surge in the prevalence of skin diseases and the increase in cases of skin allergies in the population are the growth drivers in the market. The increase in cases of cancer led by exposure to carcinogens is expected to propel the progress of the global market in the coming years. Different prominent technologies used in the market include analgesics antifungal, antibiotics, astringents, and antipruritics, of which analgesics are gaining reference for pain relief. Multiplicity in the formulations that include lotions, ointments, paste, creams, and gel are significantly escalating the sale in the market, thereby increasing the market revenue. Major distribution channels of these tropical drugs include hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and drug stores.

North America is projected to hold a huge chunk of the market owing to an increase in cases of skin diseases and better healthcare facilities. Europe and APAC markets are is expected to acquire a significant position in the market. With the growth in focus towards better healthcare infrastructure, the APAC market is forecasted to exhibit rapid growth in the coming years.

Significant players profiled in the global OTC tropical drugs market include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc. Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Pfizer Inc., and Novartis AG.

