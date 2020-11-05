District Heating Market: How Margins Could Rise Significantly of Industry Players

District heating is a separate energy system which forms a natural part of the energy supply for towns and cities. District heating includes the heating of water, a district heating plant can be connected to a central heating system that supplies one or several buildings with hot water. The hot water flows between the heat production plant and the customer in insulated underground steel pipes. The pipes are often placed together with other infrastructure such as telecommunication lines and electricity cables as it helps in average heat losses.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading companies are focusing on innovation in production technology to improve efficiency and shelf life to overcome COVID19 Outbreak Impact. The best long-term growth opportunities in this sector can be captured by ensuring financial flexibility to invest in continuous process improvement and optimal strategies. Company profile sections such as KELAG Wärme GmbH (Germany), ADC Energy Systems LLC (United Arab Emirates), Keppel DHCS Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Statkraft (Norway), Logstor A/S (Denmark), Shinryo Corporation (Japan), Vattenfall AB (Sweden), Fortum Oyj (Finland), Korea District Heating Corporation (South Korea) and Goteborg Energi (Sweden) include legal names, websites, headquarters, market locations, historical background and market information (including market cap / sales and contact information) And other basic information. Each player / manufacturer revenue figure, growth rate, and gross margin are provided in an easy-to-understand table format over the past five years and are provided as separate sections for recent developments such as mergers, acquisitions, or launch of new products / services.

Research objectives:

Post COVID Analysis on growth & market size (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To study and analyze the Global District Heating Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2019 to 2025, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of District Heating Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Global District Heating Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the District Heating Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market to better understand Pre and Post COVID scenario.



Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Cost and Energy Effective Heating Systems

Reduction in Fuel Consumption

Market Trend

Growing Awareness and towards Reducing Global Warming

Restraints

High Infrastructure Cost

Opportunities

Advancements in Technology and Digitalization

Challenges

Requirement of Strong Transportation Equipment

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global District Heating industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. As survey are restricted due to lockdown worldwide, out team of Analyst are collecting and certifying qualitative and quantitative information through extensive primary research process via LinkedIn, Email communication, Survey Monkey and Industry forum to acquire relevant information from industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, directors, technology and innovation experts, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global District Heating companies and organizations.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation and key information with the help of Annual reports, press releases, analyst & conference call transcripts.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global District Heating are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: District Heating Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global District Heating Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: District Heating Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global District Heating Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global District Heating Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Boiler, Combined Heat and Power (CHP)), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Heat Source (Geothermal, Solar, Coal, Natural Gas, Others (Oil and Petroleum)))

5.1 Global District Heating Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different District Heating Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global District Heating Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global District Heating Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global District Heating Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

