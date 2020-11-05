BPO Service Market: Know Reasons Why Opportunity Knocks Again | Accenture, Xerox, Syntel, IBM

Business process outsourcing (BPO) refers to services that help organizations in creating, managing, and optimising information and business processes with various business and technical expertise. BPO solutions help in enhancing the core business. The service is normally categorized into the back office work. The market of the BPO Service is experiencing a advancement in the technological trend, therefore it is rising at a greater pace. Moreover there are many other outsourcing services available in the market which is totally hindering the market. According to AMA, the market for BPO Service is expected to register a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by to maintain in-house IT system there is rising cost pressure and There is an increase in the digital transformation in organizations.

Major Players in This Report Include,

ADP, LLC. (United States), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Aon Hewitt (United States), Capgemini (France), Xerox Corporation (United States), Infosys BPO Ltd. (India), Syntel, Inc. (United States), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), IBM Corporation (United States) and Wipro Limited (India)

Global BPO Service Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Key Developments in the Market:

ADP acquires Celergo which is Strengthening global payroll capabilities and Accenture has announced two acquisitions in the connected technologies space, the company are Mindtribe and Pillar Technologies

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global consulting and business solutions and IT services organization have been recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketSpace for Worldwide Life Science R&D BPO Services and Accenture has been recognized a leader in an IDC Health Insights IDC MarketScape vendor assessment covering business process outsourcing across life sciences R&D industries. This is the third successive time Accenture has achieved this ranking

Market Drivers

To maintain in-house IT system there is rising cost pressure

There is an increase in the digital transformation in organizations

Market Trend

Increased adoption of application outsourcing

Emerging new technology in the market

Startups are becoming BPO Customers

Restraints

Lack of effective communication between client and vendor

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global BPO Service market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The BPO Service market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global BPO Service market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in BPO Service Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global BPO Service Market

The report highlights BPO Service market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in BPO Service, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: BPO Service Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global BPO Service Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: BPO Service Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global BPO Service Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global BPO Service Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Finance and Accounting, Customer Services, Human Resource, KPO, Procurement, Others), Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Others), Service Category Type (International BPO Services, Domestic BPO Services))

5.1 Global BPO Service Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different BPO Service Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global BPO Service Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global BPO Service Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global BPO Service Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets BPO Service Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

